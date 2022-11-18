Meet Jim Corbett – Chief Executive Officer, AVITA Medical, Inc.
Valencia, California – Newsfile Corp. – 17 November 2022 – On September 28, 2022, AVITA Medical, Inc. appointed Jim Corbett as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Corbett, who has served as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors, will continue as an executive member of the Board of Directors of AVITA Medical, Inc. James ‘Jim’ Corbett is a career life sciences executive, and he brings over 30 years of experience building and running commercial-stage healthcare business, including serving as CEO of three publicly traded companies.
To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.
Key Takeaways:
To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.
Key Takeaways:
- Throughout Jim’s career, he has served as CEO of 3 publicly traded companies: MTIX (Microtherapeutics), ev3, and Alphatec Spine.
- During his time as GM Baxter Japan, he grew operating earnings from 2.5x annually over three years.
- While he was GM/President, SciMed was acquired by Boston Scientific.