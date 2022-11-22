Tia Lee Yu Fen Releases Teaser Trailer for “Goodbye Princess” Ahead of The Animation Series’ Highly-Anticipated Launch
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 22 November 2022 – Tia Lee Yu Fen, Asia’s superstar actress and Mandopop sensation, surprised the internet with the new trailer for her first animation series “Goodbye Princess.” Having mysteriously deleted all her Instagram posts earlier this month, Tia Lee made an intriguing return to social media with hints and traces of what looks like an impending project launch.