Social Enterprise Summit 2022 Gathers Leaders from Civil, Business, Government and Academic Sectors to”Bounce Forward Together”
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 24 November 2022 – The 15th Social Enterprise Summit (SES 2022) International Symposium kicks off today at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Held in a hybrid format under the theme “Bounce Forward Together”, the SES 2022 invites more than 70 speakers from various countries and regions, including famous social entrepreneurs, leaders from the business, non-profit organisations, government bodies as well as academic sectors, to explore different dimensions in rebuilding the society in the post-pandemic era, and to promote collaboration between different sectors in order to build a restorable and renewable society and economy.