Carousell Group reveals impact on secondhand selling and buying over the past decade in 10th anniversary report

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 30 November 2022 – In celebration of its 10th anniversary, leading multi-category platform for secondhand in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan,released the Carousell Recommerce Index (10th Anniversary Edition) revealing the sustainability impact its collective community has made by buying and selling secondhand items.