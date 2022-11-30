Carousell Group, including Cho Tot in Vietnam, reveals impact on secondhand selling and buying over the past decade

Carousell Group users from 8 countries, including Cho Tot in Vietnam, extended the life cycle of over 33.9 million used electronics, equivalent to over 10,000 times the height of the Landmark 81 building.
HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 30 November 2022 – In celebration of its 10th anniversary, leading multi-category platform for secondhand in Greater Southeast Asia Carousell Group released the Carousell Recommerce Index (10th Anniversary Edition) revealing the sustainability impact its collective community has made by buying and selling secondhand items.