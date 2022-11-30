OneKyat, part of Carousell Group, reveals impact on secondhand selling and buying over the past decade in 10th anniversary report
YANGON, MYANMAR – Media OutReach – 30 November 2022 – In celebration of its 10th anniversary, leading multi-category platform for secondhand in Greater Southeast Asia Carousell Group released the Carousell Recommerce Index (10th Anniversary Edition) revealing the sustainability impact its collective community has made by buying and selling secondhand items. Largest online marketplace in Myanmar, OneKyat is part of Carousell Group.