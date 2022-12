New exhibition The Love of Couture: Artisanship in Fashion Beyond Time opens at K11 MUSEA on 8 December, 2022

HONG KONG’S PARAMOUNT FASHION, ART AND CULTURAL EXHIBITION OF THE YEAR



DEVELOPED BY K11 IN COLLABORATION WITH THE WORLD’S LEADING MUSEUM – THE V&A AND AWARD-WINNING PRODUCTION DESIGNER WILLIAM CHANG SUK PING



THE LOVE OF COUTURE: ARTISANSHIP IN FASHION BEYOND TIME



OPENS AT K11 MUSEA ON 8 DECEMBER, 2022





