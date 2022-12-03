Alibaba.com to Discuss Potential E-commerce Opportunities with Lahore-based Businesses at Hybrid Event

LAHORE: Alibaba.com, a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) trade announced that it will hold an export seller summit in Lahore on 8 December 2022 at Nishat Hotel. The event will emphasize on the opportunities for exporters, manufacturers, wholesalers, traders, and retailers in Lahore to reach the global online B2B buyer base.

The hybrid event, which will be live-streamed concurrently online will gather existing and aspiring exporters and provide tips and advice on practical ways to start an online export business using the Alibaba.com platform. Additionally, it will answer frequently asked questions by small and medium-sized enterprises about how to overcome obstacles and expand their businesses in the global B2B e-commerce industry.

The Alibaba.com seller is being organized to highlight the emerging ecommerce narrative “Bharo Digital Export ki Nayi Udaan Lahore se”. It will shed light on diverse topics including the potential of B2B e-commerce, how to start exporting using Alibaba.com, trends in selected categories such as apparel, leather, and textiles, and the Alibaba.com ecosystem. Real-Life Alibaba.com seller success stories will also be shared.

The event will feature a line-up of experts in the export and e-commerce fields, including Mr. Song Song, Head of Alibaba.com Pakistan; Mr. Maaz Mehmood, Executive member of Sundar Trade and Industry Association; Mr. Ahmed Jahangir, Executive Director of Home Textile Business at Nishat Mills; Ms. Amy Li, Marketing Head at Alibaba.com Pakistan; and Mr. Aziz Ur Rehman, Founder of Adan Enterprises.

Alibaba.com will also discuss about the previous success stories of sellers working through their platform in Pakistan and how it is acting as an e-commerce pillar to this industry. Alibaba.com is now more focused to increase the e-commerce industry in Pakistan, especially in Lahore to make B2B trade as easy and as accessible as possible for buyers and sellers.

