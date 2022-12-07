Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong Wins the Grand Award at HKMA Hong Kong Sustainability Award

Ms. Anita Chan, General Manager of Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong at the HKMA Hong Kong Sustainability Award Ceremony



Grand Award ( M edium-sized Organization Category)

Distinction Award (Medium-sized Organization Category)

Excellence in Economic Sustainability Initiative

Excellence in Social Sustainability Initiative

Excellence in Pandemic Resilience

Excellence in Innovation

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 7 December 2022 – The 4.5-star Dorsett Wanchai, Hong Kong under Dorsett Hospitality International, has swept the board at the Hong Kong Sustainability Awards 2022 Presentation Ceremony held on 22 November, 2022 by the Hong Kong Management Association (HKMA). The hotel won theandthroughout the pandemic.The awards include:“We are grateful to end the 3-year battle with COVID with such magnificent recognition from HKMA. We would like to express our gratitude to our hotel guests and our staff who supported our green initiatives and contributed to our new milestone towards sustainability even in this challenging time,” said Ms. Anita Chan, the General Manager of Dorsett Wanchai.Withandalways in mind, the hotel has showcased its commitment to sustainability and creating #positiveimpacts by, by the time it accomplished its mission for the community as a quarantine hotel and returned to normal operations, welcoming local visitors and travellers around the globe for leisure and business stay.At Dorsett Wanchai, going green does not mean compromising on comfort or convenience. Even better, guests will be rewarded with a voucher for vending machines in the hotel lobby which can be used to redeem bathroom amenities as needed, or simply drinks and snacks. Having the faith that doing little things can make a big difference, the hotel will continue to deliver a green hotel experience, enthusiastically inspiring and educating its hotel guests and even the community to lead more sustainable lifestyles.Hashtag: #DorsettWanchai

