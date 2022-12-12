FIFA World Cup 2022: 28 Out of 32 National Teams in Qatar Train with Technogym

The Technogym-fitted training facilities have provided innovative fitness solutions to 28 national teams, including quarter-finalists such as France, England and the Netherlands

The French National Team trains with Technogym’s range of fitness equipment.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 12 December 2022 – A leading name in the international fitness and wellness industry for its innovative equipment and digital ecosystem, Technogym has added a new milestone to its storied history. As the official training equipment supplier for eight editions of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, the brand has become globally recognized as the go-to supplier for the preparation of champions. Now, the company has added FIFA World Cup in Qatar to its hall of accolades.In addition to the 10-plus-year partnership with the Brazilian national team and a recent collaboration with the national team of Uruguay, Technogym is excited to announce its role in training 28 of the 32 national teams participating in this year’s games, providing the most innovative equipment and solutions to optimise each player’s athletic potential.The Technogym-fitted training base in Qatar has trained 28 national teams, such as quarter-finalists France, the Netherlands, Argentina, and England, since the games began in November 2022. With a commitment to address each player’s specific needs, the brand has delivered custom training solutions for cardiovascular training, strength, flexibility, and rehabilitation. This, in part, was greatly impacted by the use of the brand’s SKILL LINE.Created alongside research institutes and renowned universities, the SKILL LINE of equipment is designed to help athletes achieve peak performance. In short, the SKILL LINE was designed for fitness enthusiasts who wish to train like top athletes. The line consists of SKILLRUN, a treadmill designed to train the pillars of athletic conditioning and performance; the SKILLBIKE, the only stationary bike with a real gear shift that lets athletes experience the thrill and challenges of outdoor cycling; the athletes-developed SKILLROW, the rowing machine aimed at improving both cardio and power with diverse total body workouts; and SKILLMILL, a unique solution for training speed and power while providing the most realistic rowing feel.In addition to the SKILL LINE, the Technogym bespoke gym at FIFA World Cup includes the EXCITE and SELECTION lines, which encompass all the tools needed for cardio and resistance training. The world-class footballers are able to hone their athleticism with Technogym’s equipment and give their all in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.To learn more about Technogym’s range of innovative fitness solutions for world champions, or those who want to train like them, visit technogym.com/my or the Technogym Experience Center located at No. 69 Jalan Ara, Bangsar, 59100 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.Hashtag: #Technogym #FIFAWorldCup2022

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Technogym

Founded in 1983, Technogym is a world-leading international supplier of technology and design-driven products and services in the Wellness and Fitness industry. Technogym provides a complete range of cardio, strength and functional equipment alongside a digital cloud-based platform to access a completely personalised training experience anytime and anywhere: at home, at the gym, or on the go. Over 50 million people train with Technogym in 80,000 wellness centres and 500,000 private homes worldwide. Technogym was the Official Supplier for the last eight Olympic Games, from Sydney 2000 to Tokyo 2020, and it has been the brand of reference for sports champions and celebrities worldwide.