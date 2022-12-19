DHL Supply Chain to invest EUR 10 million (NTD 320 million) to expand warehousing in Northern Taiwan, fulfill logistics demand of Semiconductor and Life Sciences and Healthcare (LSHC) sectors
- DHL Supply Chain plans to invest EUR 10 million in the next five years to expand facilities in Northern Taiwan
- The opening of the latest facility in Taoyuan(Taoyuan Distribution Center- Jian Guo) in December this year increases the total warehousing space in Taoyuan to 37,000 square meters
- Its location offers excellent connectivity to Taoyuan international airport, Taipei port, National Highway No.1 and Science Parks in Hsinchu and Taipei, for speedy delivery
- DHL Supply Chain will continue its growth in the semiconductor sector and further diversify into the LSHC sector
- DHL Supply Chain’s total footprint in Taiwan will increase to about 200,000 square meters by 2027
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 19 December 2022 – DHL Supply Chain, the global market leader for contract logistics solutions, announced its facility expansion plans for the next five years in Northern Taiwan. The EUR 10 million (NTD 320 million) investment will grow DHL Supply Chain’s business presence and fulfill the logistics demand of the semiconductor and LSHC sectors.