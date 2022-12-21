Global C-pop Artist Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen) Selects Teen’s Key as the First #EmpowerHer Beneficiary Organization Following Resounding Success of “Goodbye Princess” MV
#EmpowerHerDance goes Global with Top TikTokers from Australia, New Zealand, Middle-East and the UK leading the ChargeHONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 21 December 2022 – Tia Lee (Lee Yu Fen), a global C-POP singer, film and television actress, and fashion icon, has selected young women’s charity Teen’s Key in Hong Kong as the first beneficiary organization under the global #EmpowerHer campaign.
This follows the breakthrough success of Tia’s “Goodbye Princess” music video (MV), which achieved over 1 million views within 10 hours after its worldwide premiere. As of now, “Goodbye Princess” has garnered overwhelming support with more than 58 million views on YouTube within 12 days, far exceeding all previous global C-pop records. The overwhelming response underscores the borderless resonance of both the song and #EmpowerHer’s ‘Female Empowers Female’ initiative, marking Tia as a tireless advocate for female empowerment.