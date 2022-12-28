Porsche Design and AGON by AOC unveil new gaming monitor PD27S

Award-winning design matched with gaming credentials
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 28 December 2022 – The exclusive design brand Porsche Design and AGON by AOC – one of the world’s leading gaming monitor[1] and IT accessories brands – together present the Porsche Design AOC AGON PRO PD27S, a 68.6 cm/27-inch premium gaming monitor with a design inspired by the elements of a Porsche sports car. Featuring a 165Hz refresh rate overdriven to 170 Hz, 1 ms Grey-to-Grey (GtG) response time, as well as the DisplayHDR 400 certification and a wide colour gamut, the PD27S is simply the gaming monitor equivalent to a sports car. The PD27S combines a striking, clean and functional design with high-level technologies, giving satisfaction to the user on any occasion ranging from day-to-day tasks to business-related use, entertainment and high-performance gaming.