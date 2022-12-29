AYASA Globo won the HFM 2022 Asian Services Awards for the third consecutive year
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 December 2022 – One of the leading one-stop financial services providers, AYASA Globo is honored to announce that it won the “Best administrator – boutique and emerging managers” at HFM Asian Services Awards 2022. This is the third year in a row that AYASA Globo received the award in this category. This award scheme, now in their 16th year, aims to recognize those hedge fund service providers who demonstrate outstanding services. The awards are the most important and influential hedge fund awards in the calendar, with the best-performing funds and related companies all vying for industry-wide recognition.