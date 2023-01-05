Spackman Media Group Artist Lee Min-Jung’s Latest Comedy Film SWITCH Opens In Korean Theatres

Starring Spackman Media Group artist, Lee Min-jung, SWITCH opens in Korean theatres as the first local film released in the new year

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 5 January 2023 – Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (the ““), one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups founded in 2011 by media & technology investor Charles Spackman, wishes to announce that the comedy film, starring Lee Min-jung of MSteam Entertainment Co., Ltd. (““), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Group’s associated company, Spackman Media Group Limited (““), opened in Korean theatres as the first local film released in the new year and received a high audience satisfaction score of 4.46 out of 5 at its premiere yesterday.Distributed by Lotte Entertainment,marks the return of Spackman Media Group artist Lee Min-jung to theatrical films since her last appearance in the rom-com,(2012). In addition to Lee Min-jung,stars veteran actor Kwon Sang-woo of(2003) and Oh Jung-se of(2018).depicts the story of a popular but scandal-ridden actor, who enjoys a splendid single life, facing a 180 degree life-changing moment on Christmas Eve when he meets a taxi driver. The comedy is directed by Ma Dae-yun and produced by Hive Media Corp.In addition to Lee Min-jung, MSteam also represents iconic Korean actress Son Ye-jin, who starred in hit romance drama(2020), and internationally recognized actor Wi Ha-jun of Netflix’s top show ever(2021), who won the Rising Star Award in 2023 Korea First Brand Awards.Hashtag: #SpackmanEntertainmentGroup

About Spackman Entertainment Group Limited

Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (“SEGL” or the “Company“), and together with its subsidiaries, (the “Group“), is one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups. SEGL is primarily engaged in the independent development, production, presentation, and financing of theatrical motion pictures in Korea.



The Company was founded in 2011 by renowned media and technology investor Charles Spackman who served as the Company’s Executive Chairman until 2017. For the past two decades, Mr. Charles Spackman has been a powerhouse in the Korean entertainment industry starting in the early 2000’s with the pioneering success of Sidus Pictures, the largest movie production company at the time and the first to be listed in Korea. Mr. Spackman is also the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the global investment firm, Spackman Group. For more information, please visit