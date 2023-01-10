The Club and K11 Group join hands to expand digital retail realm

Unlocking swift and easy access to one-of-a-kind retailtainment experiences

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 10 January 2023 –HKT and New World Development Company Limited (“NWD”; SEHK: 00017) announce a two-year partnership between their respective group companies The Club and K11 starting from today. A selection of K11 special-edition products and privileges, including one-of-a-kind retailtainment experiences at 11 SKIES, Hong Kong’s largest one-stop destination for retail, dining and entertainment, will be on offer to members of The Club, the digital commerce platform of HKT. Leveraging the enterprises’ respective strengths in the digital and retail sectors, the partnership offers an enhanced online-to-offline (O2O) experience for our prestigious members.The partnership enables The Club members to enjoy a wide array of cultural experiences and lifestyle privileges offered by K11 Group, while provides a wider distribution channel for K11’s selected products and experiences, supported by The Club’s large membership base. The launch of this partnership is set to take both companies’ businesses to the next level.Through The Club’s user-friendly online platform, members can enjoy a range of eclectic K11 experiences in art, culture and entertainment at their fingertips, and will be able to redeem tickets to themed attractions at 11 SKIES. Operated by K11 Group and invested by New World Development, the HK$20 billion project is a brand-new landmark and an integral part of the SKYCITY development adjacent to the Hong Kong International Airport, and also home to Hong Kong’s largest indoor entertainment hub. The first phase of attractions will gradually be unveiled from end of 2023 to early-2024, including the city’s first 4D motion flying theatre, “Timeless Flight Hong Kong”, the new Paddington-themed indoor family play experience, “Paddington™ Play Adventures”, and the first “KidZania” for occupational role-play in Greater China.The Club members can also purchase tickets for other K11 attractions and previews, such as “The Love of Couture: Artisanship in Fashion Beyond Time” exhibition, Asia’s pre-eminent annual fashion exhibition that started on 8 December at K11 MUSEA. Co-presented by the V&A and Hong Kong’s revered production designer William Chang Suk-ping, the exhibition will showcase a historical collection of British and French womenswear and bespoke couture from six emerging Asian fashion designers inspired by the V&A archival pieces. The Club members can also purchase Ruinart x Guangcai Limited-Edition champagne by K11 Craft & Guild Foundation and other selected festive merchandise.Clive Chow, Chief Operating Officer of The Club, said, “The Club is dedicated to seeking out quality brands to offer our members more comprehensive experiences that complement their lifestyle pursuits. We are pleased to join hands with NWD to present a series of artistic, cultural and entertainment offerings to members, further expanding and enhancing the customer experience. We will continue to explore new partnerships to bring even more exceptional privileges to our members.”Jay Liu, General Manager, Strategic Alliances of New World Development, said, “NWD is delighted to elevate our long-term partnership with HKT. This collaboration further unlocks our O2O ecosystems of both organisations to benefit our customers. We aim to leverage a wide range of contents and experiences curated by K11 to form more exclusive and high-valued base privileges and shopping experiences to members of The Club.”The Club and K11 will continue to explore more potential privileges under the partnership to become the top-of-mind retailtainment destination for our customers.Hashtag: #HKT #TheClub #K11Group

About HKT

HKT is a technology, media, and telecommunication leader with more than 150 years of history in Hong Kong. As the city’s true 5G provider, HKT connects businesses and people locally and globally. Our end-to-end enterprise solutions make us a market-leading digital transformation partner of choice for businesses; whereas our comprehensive mobile communication and smart living offerings enrich people’s lives and cater for their diverse needs for work, entertainment, education, well-being, and even a sustainable low-carbon lifestyle. Together with our digital ventures which support digital economy development and help connect Hong Kong to the world as an international financial centre, HKT endeavours to contribute to smart city development and help our community tech forward.



For more information, please visit