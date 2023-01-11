foodpanda celebrates Pau-Pau’s first birthday, encouraging people to ‘live like a panda’

,

Coffee meets Bagel

,

Burger King

, and

McDonalds

.

His hyperlocal presence enabled him to be a well-loved character throughout the region, amplified through in-market campaigns and initiatives. For instance, in Thailand last year, a giant Pau-Pau mascot visited an

underprivileged children’s foundation

to celebrate Valentine’s Day with them and also deliver delicious meals and other everyday necessities. In Taiwan, foodpanda launched a Pau-Pau promotion

campaign

featuring three Pau-Pau statues about 2.5m high while in Singapore, Pau-Pau has his own

ice cream

flavour and

pink cookies

!

“

The creation of our own brand ambassador, Pau-Pau, allows us to better connect and engage with millions of people who use the foodpanda app daily in a fresh, new way. With Pau-Pau, we now have the unique opportunity and creative runway to launch campaigns that bring to life foodpanda’s brand personality. While Pau-Pau had an adventurous 2022, for 2023, we are very excited for him to explore even more meaningful ways to add value to our customers’ lives.” said Monika Mikusova, Senior Director of Marketing APAC at foodpanda.

Representing purpose

Beyond just being an adorable mascot, Pau-Pau also champions sustainability and empowerment. In doing his part for the environment, he fronted foodpanda’s recent green initiatives such as “

Let’s do our Pau-rt

” – a sustainability program in the Philippines, and was the face of locally-produced sustainable beer in Singapore, called “

Loaf Like A Panda

“

.

Pau-Pau believes in and advocates empowerment and living life on one’s own terms. On Pau-Pau’s first birthday, foodpanda launched its brand philosophy called ‘live like a panda’, which encourages individuals to fret less about the chores of daily life, and focus more on what matters most to them.

In conceptualising the philosophy, the foodpanda team spent hours studying pandas and found that pandas eat as they want to, sleep as they want to and live life without unnecessary worries. Taking inspiration from this outlook, foodpanda believes that humans too can benefit from adopting a similar mindset, and focus their energies on things that truly satisfy them.

“We wanted to create a brand philosophy that will resonate with people of all ages across the region. With ‘live like a panda’, we hope to inspire our customers to look beyond their routine or chores that get in the way of doing things that they truly like, such as spending time with people they love. We want to help them free up time for things they enjoy doing so that they can find true satisfaction.” said Eunha Bhang, Chief Creative Officer, Delivery Hero Asia.

Watch the brand philosophy video

here

.

Follow Pau-Pau’s adventures and what he has been up to

here

.

SINGAPORE –Hashtag: #foodpanda

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

foodpanda

foodpanda is a leading delivery platform in Asia dedicated to bringing consumers a wide range of food, groceries and more, quickly and conveniently. Powered by technology and operational excellence, foodpanda is spearheading the growth of quick-commerce (q-commerce) across the region with its network of retail partners, as well as pandamart cloud stores to provide more on-demand options beyond the millions of food delivery options. foodpanda operates in more than 400 cities across 11 markets in Asia – Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Taiwan, Philippines, Bangladesh, Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar. foodpanda is a subsidiary of Delivery Hero, a global leader of the food delivery industry. For more information, visit