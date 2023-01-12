Calastone accelerates Asia presence with opening of new Taiwan office

The new office bolsters Calastone presence in Asia and provides additional local support for the funds industry in Taiwan

TAIPEI, TAIWAN

Media OutReach – 12 January 2023 – Calastone, the largest global funds network, announced the opening of its latest Asia Pacific office in Taiwan as the company extends the range of services for clients in the market. The latest expansion, together with Calastone offices in Singapore and Hong Kong, further strengthens its commitment and supports the future growth in the Asia Pacific region.Serving clients in Taiwan since 2009, Calastone provides automated cross-border fund processing to over 80% of fund distributors in the market. Investors can also gain access to the largest range of funds in Taiwan via the firm’s collaboration with the Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation (TDCC), leveraging Calastone’s global network. Taiwan’s fund industry has grown steadily over the years, reaching US$177 billion in 2021 and is widely regarded as a model for digitalising fund processing.The new office affirms Calastone’s position as the longest and leading service provider of fund processing and reporting services in Taiwan and strengthens their ability to support and enable further adoption of automation in the industry.“Taiwan was our first key Asian market as we entered the APAC region in 2009. We are proud to have been a committed member and participant in the transformation Taiwan’s funds industry has gone through, which made the market a model for modernisation of the sector. Taiwan continues to be an important market and we see a lot of potential and opportunities to further support the industry as it continues its digital journey. We are excited to announce the opening of our office in Taipei and look forward to extending our services to our existing and prospective customers while drawing on our global expertise in helping clients operate in a fully automated, globally connected and frictionless digital environment,” saidCalastone’s industry-leading solutions have supported every step of the fund transaction lifecycle, benefitting the industry and its participants with enhanced operational efficiency and reduced risks across the entire process chain. Through further investment in latest technologies, including distributed ledger technology and cloud, Calastone is continuing to support clients in Taiwan and the wider APAC region to move towards an accelerated, fully digital future.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Calastone

Calastone is the largest global funds network, connecting the world’s leading financial organisations.



Our mission is to help the funds industry transform by creating innovative new ways to automate and digitalise the global investment funds marketplace, reducing frictional costs and lowering operational risk to the benefit of all. Through this, we make investing more accessible, generating the opportunity for the industry to deliver greater value for the investor.



Over 3,500 clients in 54 countries and territories benefit from Calastone’s services, processing £250 billion of investment value each month.



Calastone is headquartered in London and has offices in Luxembourg, Hong Kong, Taipei, Singapore, New York, Milan, and Sydney.



