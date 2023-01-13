Metalloinvest increases capacity of HBI-3 plant at Lebedinsky GOK

MOSCOW, RUSSIA – Media OutReach – 13 January 2023 – Metalloinvest has modernised the direct reduction plant at Lebedinsky GOK’s hot briquetted iron production facility No. 3 (HBI-3).The upgrade increased HBI-3’s production capacity by 3%, to more than 2 million tonnes of briquettes per year. The overhaul made the equipment more reliable; in addition, it will result in less downtime during maintenance and repair of the direct reduction plant.Metalloinvest’s investment in the project amounted to about RUB 2.5 billion.“Hot briquetted iron is a popular product in Russia and in international markets. The modernisation of the plant provides additional guarantees of the strict fulfilment of all our obligations to our partners”, said Alexander Tokarenko, Lebedinsky GOK’s Managing Director.In the modernisation process, 540 of the direct reduction plant’s reaction pipes were replaced. The new pipes have thick walls made of special heat-resistant steel, and they are also resistant to deformation and cracking under high temperatures. The new pipes also offer a longer service life, of up to 100 thousand hours.The plant’s increased capacity is the result of an increase in the diameter of the pipes, which makes it possible to obtain more of the reducing gas necessary for the production of higher volumes of briquettes.Hashtag: #Metalloinvest

About Metalloinvest

Metalloinvest is a leading metals and mining company, a world leader in proven iron ore reserves on a JORC-equivalent basis (15.4 billion tonnes). The company is the world’s largest producer and supplier of merchant hot briquetted iron (HBI) products, a low-carbon raw material used to produce green steel; Metalloinvest holds a leading position in the production of pellets, iron ore concentrate and high-quality steel.



