Spackman Media Group Artist Son Suk-Ku Ranks #1 In The Movie Star Reputation Among All Actors In Korea

Spackman Media Group artist, Son Suk-ku, took first place in the movie star reputation among all actors in Korea for January 2023, according to the Korea Corporation Reputation Research Institute

The ranking underscores the popularity and recognition of Son Suk-ku, who also won the JTBC Grand Prize at the 2022 TV Drama Acting Awards in Korea

Son Suk-ku’s latest Disney+ original drama, BIG BET, achieved the highest rating on IMDb among Korean OTT series released at the same time and ranked first in the Top 10 TV Shows on Disney+ Korea as of January 11, 2023

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 13 January 2023

Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (the "Group"), one of Korea's leading entertainment production groups founded in 2011 by media & technology investor Charles Spackman, wishes to announce that Son Suk-ku of the Group's associated company, Spackman Media Group Limited ("Spackman Media Group"), ranked first in the movie star reputation among all actors in Korea, according to the Korea Corporation Reputation Research Institute ("KCRRI").

The movie star reputation score for Korean actors was derived from big data analysis conducted by KCRRI using almost 200 million points of data from consumers’ reception, communication and social media branding. Achieving the top place in the movie star reputation ranking underscores the popularity and recognition of Son Suk-ku as Korea’s top actor.

Spackman Media Group flagship artist Son Suk-ku's latest Disney+ original drama, BIG BET, scored 8.4 on IMDb, the world's largest content rating site. BIG BET was also ranked first in the Top 10 TV Shows on Disney+ Korea as of January 11, 2023.

BIG BET

is an 8-episode drama series which premiered exclusively on Disney+ on December 21, 2022 and airs every Wednesday. Headlined by Son Suk-ku, Choi Min Shik, Heo Sung Tae, Kim Joo Ryung, Lee Dong Hwi and Jo Jae Yoon, the drama relates the eventful life of a man who gains success through the casino industry. Directed by Kang Yoon Sung of the 2017 box office hit THE OUTLAWS, which was co-presented and distributed by the Group’s subsidiary, Novus Mediacorp Co., Ltd., BIG BET was produced by BA Entertainment, C-Jes Entertainment and Arc Media. The second season of BIG BET is set to be released this year.



On 31 December 2022, Son Suk-ku won the JTBC Grand Prize at the 2022 TV Drama Acting Awards held by Good Data Corporation, an online competitive analysis agency for K-content in Korea.



Looking ahead, Son Suk-ku is also scheduled to star in two upcoming highly anticipated Netflix original K-dramas, D.P. SEASON 2 and MURDEROUS TOY.

He is represented by SBD Entertainment Inc. (“SBD Entertainment”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spackman Media Group that represents and manages the careers of 12 artists. In addition to Son Suk-ku, SBD Entertainment also represents one of Korea’s rapidly rising young actors, Han Ji-hyun of popular K-drama THE PENTHOUSE 3, who won the Best Rookie Female Actor in the 2021 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards in Korea and endorsed luxury brand Gucci in April 2021.

[1] FlixPatrol, https://flixpatrol.com/top10/streaming/south-korea/2023-01-11/ , TOP 10 on Disney+ in South Korea on January 11, 2023





Spackman Entertainment Group Limited

Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (“SEGL” or the “Company“), and together with its subsidiaries, (the “Group“), is one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups. SEGL is primarily engaged in the independent development, production, presentation, and financing of theatrical motion pictures in Korea.



The Company was founded in 2011 by renowned media and technology investor Charles Spackman who served as the Company’s Executive Chairman until 2017. For the past two decades, Mr. Charles Spackman has been a powerhouse in the Korean entertainment industry starting in the early 2000’s with the pioneering success of Sidus Pictures, the largest movie production company at the time and the first to be listed in Korea. Mr. Spackman is also the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the global investment firm, Spackman Group. For more information, please visit