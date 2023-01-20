Hong Kong Baptist University heralds future cinematic experience by establishing the Visualisation Research Centre
- Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) took an important step forward in heralding a new cinematic experience for the future by establishing the Visualisation Research Centre recently. The Centre is home to the world’s first 360-degree immersive LED Visualisation Cinema and the 180-degree iDome Cinema.
