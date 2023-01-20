Qianhai Announces Ten Major Events Marking its Comprehensive Deepening of Reform and Opening up
SHENZHEN, CHINA – Media Outreach – 20 January 2023 – The year 2022 marked the 10th anniversary of President Xi Jinping’s first inspection tour to Qianhai and the first anniversary of the official issuance of the Plan for Comprehensive Deepening Reform and Opening Up of the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Modern Service Industry Cooperation Zone (the “Qianhai Plan”) by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council. Committed to its mission of “relying on Hong Kong, serving the Mainland and opening up to the world”, Qianhai has expedited the creation of an innovative pilot platform for deepening reform in an effort to become an exceptional hub for opening up. Coupled with its robust development trend, Qianhai exemplifies the characteristics of China’s path to modernization.