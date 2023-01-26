beIN SPORTS To Exclusively Broadcast Formula One In 10 Territories In Asia
beIN SPORTS will become home to world-class motorsport broadcasting the Formula One World Championship to Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Brunei, Indonesia, Timor-Leste, Philippines, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia
- New deal puts beIN SPORTS in pole position as the number one pan-regional broadcaster in the region.
- Deal runs until the conclusion of the 2025 season, showing beIN’s long-term ambitions in the region.
- Unmatched availability of entirety of Formula One World Championship on all beIN Sports linear channels and OTT platform beIN SPORTS CONNECT.
LONDON, UK / SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 January 2023 – beIN SPORTS has secured exclusive rights to the Formula 1 World Championships in ten territories across Asia. The new media rights agreement begins in 2023 and runs until the conclusion of the 2025 championship which will include rights to all Grand Prix’s, Sprint Races, Qualifying and Practice sessions.