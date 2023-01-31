RETRANSMISSION: First Hydrogen Reveals Next Generation Zero Emission LCV
Vancouver, British Columbia – Newsfile Corp. – 30 January 2023 – First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) (“FIRST HYDROGEN” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce it has received initial Generation II images, designed in collaboration with EDAG Group (EDAG). These first released images show the next generation’s front and rear detail. The front view features a smart digital panel, which shows the configuration of daytime running lights (DRL) designed to give the van a recognisable face and identity, as well as outstanding visibility. The rear elevation reveals vertical taillights either side of the main cargo access point. The design follows function as it accommodates different types of doors including tailgates, barn doors and roller shutters.