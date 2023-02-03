Spackman Media Group Artist Son Suk-Ku Ranks #1 In The 2023 MALE ACTORS TO WATCH Survey In Korea

Spackman Media Group artist Son Suk-ku secured the top spot in the 2023 MALE ACTORS TO WATCH survey conducted by Cine21, a weekly film magazine in Korea

SINGAPORE – – 3 February 2023 – (the “Group“), one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups founded in 2011 by global media & technology investor Charles Spackman, wishes to announce that Son Suk-ku of the Group’s associated company, Spackman Media Group Limited (“Spackman Media Group“), ranked first in the 2023 MALE ACTORS TO WATCH survey conducted by Cine21, a weekly film magazine in Korea.



Since 2021, Cine21 has conducted a survey of Korean video content industry experts to study the forward-looking direction of the Korean entertainment industry. 64 video content experts participated in the survey, including CEO’s & directors of various well-known and established production and entertainment companies, such as Netflix, Showbox, Ace Maker, Lotte Cultureworks, Studio Dragon, BA Entertainment, Kakao Entertainment, Watcha Content, Barunson, Keyeast, etc.



The number 1 ranking recognizes Son Suk-ku’s dominance in both big and small screens in Korea, following his starring roles in 2022’s top box office performing film, THE ROUNDUP, and the most popular K-drama in May 2022, MY LIBERATION NOTES.



In January this year, Son Suk-ku also took the top spot in movie star reputation, according to the Korea Corporation Reputation Research Institute. Moreover, Son Suk-ku’s latest Disney+ original drama, BIG BET, ranked first in the Top 10 TV Shows on Disney+ Korea as of February 2, 2023



Previously, Son Suk-ku won the JTBC Grand Prize at the 2022 TV Drama Acting Awards held in December 2022 by Good Data Corporation, an online competitive analysis agency for K-content in Korea.



Looking ahead, Son Suk-ku is scheduled to star in two upcoming highly anticipated Netflix original K-dramas, D.P. SEASON 2 and MURDEROUS TOY. He is represented by SBD Entertainment Inc. (“SBD Entertainment“), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spackman Media Group that represents and manages the careers of 12 artists. In addition to Son Suk-ku, SBD Entertainment also represents one of Korea’s rapidly rising young actors, Han Ji-hyun of popular K-drama THE PENTHOUSE 3, who won the Best Rookie Female Actor in the 2021 Brand Customer Loyalty Awards in Korea and endorsed Shiseido in 2022.









About Spackman Entertainment Group Limited

Spackman Entertainment Group Limited (“SEGL” or the “Company“), and together with its subsidiaries, (the “Group“), is one of Korea’s leading entertainment production groups. SEGL is primarily engaged in the independent development, production, presentation, and financing of theatrical motion pictures in Korea.



The Company was founded in 2011 by renowned media and technology investor Charles Spackman who served as the Company’s Executive Chairman until 2017. For the past two decades, Mr. Charles Spackman has been a powerhouse in the Korean entertainment industry starting in the early 2000’s with the pioneering success of Sidus Pictures, the largest movie production company at the time and the first to be listed in Korea. Mr. Spackman is also the Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the global investment firm, Spackman Group. For more information, please visit