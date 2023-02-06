Asendia Expands Its Reach in North Asia with the Appointment of Joshua Mclarin as CEO of Asendia Hong Kong/ North Asia Today
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 6 February 2023 – Asendia, one of the world’s leading e-commerce logistics providers, today announced the strategic hire of Joshua Mclarin as CEO of Asendia Hong Kong/ North Asia. This is a major milestone for Asendia as Joshua will bring his expertise into helping Asendia cater for the growing market needs since its presence in North Asia in 2012.