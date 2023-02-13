First Hydrogen Unveils Next General Zero Emission Vehicle

Published: February 13, 2023

Vancouver, British Columbia – Newsfile Corp. – February 13, 2023 – First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) (“FIRST HYDROGEN” or the “Company“) is pleased to unveil new images of the Company’s next generation vehicle. First Hydrogen is working in collaboration with global mobility engineers, EDAG Group, to design the second generation of light commercial vehicles (LCV). The Generation II concepts have been developed following the success of First Hydrogen’s Generation I fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV), which are currently undergoing mileage accumulation and testing. The Company’s two Generation I LCVs were launched in 2022 as technical proof of concept and are attracting interest from major fleet operators. Members of the UK Aggregated Hydrogen Freight Consortium (AHFC), including national supermarket brands, roadside assistance providers, utility companies and parcel delivery operators, are undertaking operational trials this year.


