Brands adapt to an evolving e-commerce landscape with Shopee

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 February 2023 – Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, held its annual Shopee Brands Summit 2023 yesterday. Themed ‘Sailing Through Evolving Seas: Winning with Consumers in E-Commerce’, this year’s summit focused on how brands can adapt to a changing global business environment and leverage untapped opportunities in e-commerce.