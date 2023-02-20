Jebsen & Jessen Acquires Industrial Products Business from Konecranes

The acquisition will see MHE-Demag’s Industrial Products (IPD) Business, a member of Konecranes Group, transfer to Jebsen & Jessen Group to form the Group’s material handling division
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 20 February 2023 – Diversified industrial group Jebsen & Jessen today announces the acquisition of MHE-Demag’s Industrial Products (IPD) Business, a member of Konecranes Group – a move which will expand the family enterprise’s portfolio and position it to meet the need for engineered mechanical solutions in the rapidly urbanising South East Asia region. The deal is expected to close in April 2023.