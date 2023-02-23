Gaw Capital Partners and A3 Capital Jointly Form a JV Platform with the Launch of the first Infinaxis Data Centre in Malaysia

Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) Welcome the JV Partnership to Enhance Digital Infrastructure in Malaysia
SINGAPORE/KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 23 February 2023 – Real estate private equity firm Gaw Capital Partners announced today that the firm, has formed a JV platform jointly with A3 Capital to invest into greenfield and under-performing data centre assets across key markets in the Southeast Asia region. The collaboration is aimed to create a portfolio of Tier-3 certified data centre assets. This JV platform will also launch the Infinaxis Data Centre platform with a focus on developing Internet Data Centre (IDC) assets across the Southeast Asia region. The data centre assets under the JV platform will be managed by Infinaxis, staffed by an experienced data centre team originally under A3 Capital. The JV platform’s first investment is located in Cyberjaya, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with other pipeline opportunities in other neighboring countries like Indonesia and Singapore.