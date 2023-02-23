International Mother Language Day Taiwan’s CIP Presents Awards to 23 Individuals for Revitalizing Indigenous Languages
TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 23 February 2023 – The Council of Indigenous Peoples held the 2023 International Mother Language Day – Indigenous Language Revitalization Awards Ceremony on February 16. Vice President Lai Ching-te and Premier Chen Chien-jen presented awards to the 23 recipients and offered their respect and gratitude for all those working to revitalize indigenous languages. Representatives of indigenous churches around Taiwan were also invited, for the first time, this year to discuss how government agencies can collaborate with indigenous churches in the future to achieve the UN’s goal of encouraging sustainable mother language development.