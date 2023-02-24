80,000 Cathay Pacific Air Tickets to be given away in Southeast Asia in support of “Hello Hong Kong”
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 February 2023 – As part of the “World of Winners” campaign sponsored by Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) that will give away 500,000 free tickets to global visitors, Cathay Pacific will be offering to residents across Southeast Asia 80,000 round-trip air tickets to Hong Kong. The initiative is in support of Hong Kong Tourism Board’s (HKTB’s) “Hello Hong Kong” campaign to welcome tourists back to the city, now that travel restrictions have been lifted.