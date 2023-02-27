Fashion + The Arts – Shanghai Tang Collaboration with Artist Long Di
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 27 February 2023 – With the brand spirit of “Make Life a Party”, Shanghai Tang is a luxury brand that represents the international high-end lifestyle by adhering to the core of cultural pioneers and contemporary Eastern aesthetics. Shanghai Tang has always been committed to promoting contemporary Chinese art to enrich the meaning of modern fashion and bring a fresh approach to high fashion. In recent years, SHANGHAI TANG has collaborated with Xu Bing on special collections, with Zhou Yi Lun and Chen Wei on the first concept shop “Ji Chun”, and with Long Di on the Year of the Tiger collection, among others. Extending the legend of its founder, Sir David Tang, to promote contemporary art in China, SHANGHAI TANG continues to create opportunities for art and fashion, striving to be a central force in the development of a more profound interpretation of Eastern aesthetics.