Let Nature in This World Sleep Day in Singapore With Cellini’s Exclusive Promotion
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 February 2023 – Cellini commemorates World Sleep Day this March with a myriad of exciting deals. With the NATURA Mattress from the home-grown brand’s Nightingale product line-up taking centre stage in light of the annual celebration hosted by the World Sleep Society, Cellini aims to raise awareness about the importance of sleep. Tapping on its long-standing tradition of bringing quality craftsmanship and new technology together, escape to the luxury of deep sleep while saving hundreds!