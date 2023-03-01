BenQ’s GW90 Series Eye-care Monitors Revitalize At-Home Workspaces with Ergonomic Style for Programmers and Hybrid Workers

USB-C QHD Displays Support Multitasking Productivity, Flexible Ergonomics, and Health-Conscious Lifestyles
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 March 2023 – BenQ, the global leading innovator of displays and digital lifestyle devices, today unveiled the GW2790QT and GW3290QT, 27- and 32-inch 2K QHD monitors designed for maximum efficiency for any task and easy switching between devices and work activities. GW90 Series Eye-care monitors featuring eyecare technology, ergonomic design, USB-C data transfer, charging plus integrated USB-hub connection, as well as unique coding mode to enhance efficiency of programming work and visual comfort.