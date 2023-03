March Down to iShopChangi Online Tech Fair for Deals Up to 70% Off and More in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 March 2023 – From 1 – 12 March 2023, shop iShopChangi ’s best-selling gadgets and electronics at deals going up to 70% off at its Online Tech Fair ! With over 4,000 products to choose from, don’t miss out on the daily flash drops on brands like Apple, Dyson, Razer and more!