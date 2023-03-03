OPPO Scores Pop-up Store in London for Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of UEFA Champions League

OPPO launches pop-up store at Westfield London to celebrate the global sponsorship of UEFA Champions League and showcase the new flip smartphone OPPO Find N2 Flip

Legendary football star Michael Owen will make a special appearance

OPPO Find N2 Flip Pop-up Store at Westfield London

OPPO UEFA Champions League Pop-Up Goal

Michael Owen holding OPPO Find N2 Flip, the Champion Flip Phone

OPPO Find N2 Flip, Official Smartphone of UEFA Champions League

LONDON, UK – Media OutReach – 3 March 2023 – Leading global smart device brand OPPO is opening a pop-up store alongside former British football legend and OPPO’s UEFA Champions League ambassador, Michael Owen. Using an immersive experience, the brand will showcase its latest champion flip phone, official smartphone of the Champions League, the OPPO Find N2 Flip Taking place from 2nd –10th March located at Westfield Square, Westfield London, attendees will be able to get hands-on with the all-new OPPO Find N2 Flip and enjoy a foldable experience curated to bring the Find N2 Flip to life.As the official global partner of the UEFA Champions League, OPPO will be offering fans who visit the London pop-up the opportunity to experience the thrill of the tournament in person, with UEFA Champions League tickets this month available to Chelsea’s game against Borussia Dortmund, Napoli’s game against Eintracht Frankfurt and FC Porto vs Inter Milan up for grabs for lucky winners.Football fans will be able to snap a selfie with the iconic European Cup, with a real-life replica of the championship trophy on display from 2nd March at the pop-up. They will also be able to put their shooting skills to the test at the “OPPO Pop-Up Goal”, to be in for a chance to win UEFA Champions League goodies on the day.Michael Owen, the legendary England striker, who represented Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester United in the Champions League will show up at the OPPO London pop-up store on Friday 3rd March and take the Champions Challenges with selected fans. The challenges will include using the cover screen of Find N2 Flip to take a selfie with the pop-up store, shoot a video from waist-level to hit the ball with feet, kick the ball into the pop-up goal and etc.“I’m excited to be here for the OPPO UEFA Champions League pop-up at Westfield London and offering fans an amazing immersive experience with OPPO Find N2 Flip. The compact OPPO Find N2 Flip is the perfect handset to capture the on-field action with its large smart cover screen, industry-leading Flexion Hinge, long-lasting battery life, and outstanding camera performance. We also hope to empower the next generation through sport to adopt OPPO’s ‘Inspiration Ahead’ brand proposition, allowing them to achieve all their goals.” says former Ballon d’Or winner Michael Owen.OPPO looks to empower football fans’ experiences with its advanced imaging technology to witness, capture and share heart-stopping moments on the pitch. The new OPPO Find N2 Flip puts an industry-leading cover screen into palms and pockets, challenging what we’ve come to expect from small form-factor foldables. Despite its lightweight and pocketable size, Find N2 Flip’s vertical cover screen turns OPPO’s debut flip phone into an incredible photography tool, so you can capture all the actions on the pitch.Equipped with the industry’s most advanced Flexion Hinge, OPPO Find N2 Flip supports multi-angle FlexForm mode, allowing the screen to be set at any angle between 45-110 degrees. This completely new form factor opens new creative possibilities when it comes to photography and video, as well as providing added convenience for viewing content.The UEFA Champions League pop-up store for OPPO Find N2 Flip will also be launched at Shanghai Shimao Festival City, Shanghai, China from 3rd –10th March.With the brand proposition of Inspiration Ahead, OPPO aims to give its global users access to the foldable technology they need to truly experience and relive their memories like never before by providing superior smartphone experiences.To learn more about the OPPO Find N2 Flip click here Hashtag: #OPPO

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone – “Smiley Face” – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.



