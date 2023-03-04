First Hydrogen Designs Next Generation Zero Emission Vehicle

Vancouver, British Columbia – Newsfile Corp. – March 3, 2023 – First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) (“FIRST HYDROGEN” or the “Company“) reveals new images outlining the vision for its Generation II concept vehicle, which will be available with either fuel cell electric or battery electric drive trains. The latest sketches show the design process that the Company is undertaking with global mobility experts EDAG Group.

The images show the vehicle’s overall form in greater detail and indicate some of the van’s technical assets. As well as the vertical taillights and branded daytime running lights, which were revealed earlier this year, the new illustrations exhibit an aerodynamic fuselage. They also show muscular and dynamic fenders and a large front grill, which is both functional and stylish. Incorporating First Hydrogen branding, the grill provides the necessary ventilation for the vehicle’s front located fuel cell.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.