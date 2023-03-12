Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2022 Reaches Successful Conclusion
The annual competition saw record number of students participating and integrating STREAM knowledge and design thinking to “Innovate for a Better Hong Kong.”
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 12 March 2023 – The world’s leading technology company, Samsung Electronics H.K. Co. Ltd., today announced the 20 winning teams from the annual “Solve for Tomorrow – Innovate for a Better Hong Kong” competition. Although the competition occurred during the fifth wave of the pandemic, a record number of students participated in this year’s competition. More than 2,000 primary and secondary school students from more than 400 schools showcased their creative talent. With the ease and the relaxation of social distancing measures, all awards were given away at a prestigious physical presentation ceremony. All 20 winning teams shared cash prizes and products worth over HK$270,000.
