Indonesia Metaverse Collaboration Initiative was launched at MWC 2023 Barcelona as a Step Forward in the Metaverse Industry
JAKARTA, INDONESIA – Media OutReach – 14 March 2023 – Indonesia has made a significant move towards becoming a major player in the global metaverse industry with the launch of its Indonesia Metaverse Collaboration Initiative on 1 March 2023, in conjunction with the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona. The event was attended by a delegation of prominent organization leaders, including the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Spain, Indonesia Ministry of ICT (Kominfo) as the representative of Indonesian Government, Telkom University, and group of industry leaders from GSMA, Telkom Indonesia, Telkomsel, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, XL Axiata, Smartfren, Alita, Techbros, Meta, and Telecom Infra Project.
