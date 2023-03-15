DHL Global Connectedness Index: Globalization resilient even as U.S.-China decoupling advances
- Global flows of trade, capital, information stronger than pre-pandemic; people flows recovering
- No shift from global to regional trade flows
- No compelling evidence of global economy disintegrating into blocs
- Share of U.S. flows involving China decreased in 8 out of 11 examined areas, including merchandise exports and imports, and specific capital flows
- Netherlands remains the most globalized country, followed by Singapore and Belgium
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 March 2023 – DHL and New York University’s Stern School of Business today released the new DHL Global Connectedness Index 2022, an in-depth report on the state of globalization and its prospects. Analyzing data from 171 countries and territories, it reveals how flows of trade, people, capital, and information move around the world.