TUMI Unpacks Tomorrow with Reimagined Voyageur Collection featuring Reneé Rapp

Published: March 15, 2023

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 15 March 2023 – TUMI, the leading international travel and lifestyle brand, is celebrating its iconic Voyageur collection with the latest instalment of its Unpack Tomorrow campaign starring singer-songwriter and actress, Reneé Rapp.

L to R: TUMI Voyageur Kileen Convertible Sling in Lilac Ombre
TUMI Voyageur Celina Backpack in Lilac
TUMI Voyageur Malta Duffel/Backpack in Black Gunmetal

In addition to a redesigned Celina Backpack, there are a number of new active styles such as the Malta Duffel/Backpack and Kileen Convertible Sling, all packed with useful features like a water-resistant lining and straps to hold a yoga mat. Other design elements found across the collection include modern gunmetal hardware, elevated caviar leather trim, added TUMI+ functionality on the exterior and interior of each piece, and an iconic monogrammable, detachable leather charm.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION


on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook

You may also like

Comments are closed.