Eddid Financial Debuts its Upgraded Intelligent Trading App “Eddid ONE” Creating an Extraordinary All-in-One Global Investment Experience and Unveils the Group’s Future Development Strategy Synchronously
Mr. Ryan Chan, Director of Internet Finance of the Group, introduced the new Eddid ONE, which not only features its extensively optimized trading interface and functions, but also adopts upscale encryption technology, significantly improving its security level and granting investors a more premium, efficient, and secure investment experience.
Also, Mr. David Wong, Senior Vice President of Corporate Sales of Eddid Financial, presented the Group’s fintech solutions in detail. In addition to the intelligent trading App for investors, the Group has also developed an array of proprietary front and back-end systems to serve different financial institutions, such as Account Opening System (AOS), Customer Data Management Systems (CDMS), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Order Management System (OMS), etc. These systems can be upgraded timely in response to customer feedback and market trends to meet the evolving demands of various clients.
About Eddid Financial
Members of Eddid Financial hold various types of licenses or memberships in major financial markets such as Hong Kong and the United States, including: Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) type 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 9 regulated activities (“RA”) licenses, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the National Futures Association (NFA) approved membership qualifications, Hong Kong money lender license, Trust or Company Service Provider License in Hong Kong, etc.
Eddid Financial is driven by financial technology and is committed to developing diversified business, ranging from retail to institutional business, including but not limited to FinTech, Internet Finance, Wealth Management, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Virtual Assets, committed to providing comprehensive one-stop financial services and products to customers with safe, reliable, high-quality and convenient trading and investment services.