Eddid Financial Debuts its Upgraded Intelligent Trading App “Eddid ONE” Creating an Extraordinary All-in-One Global Investment Experience and Unveils the Group’s Future Development Strategy Synchronously

The flagship intelligent trading App of Eddid Financial, “Eddid ONE”, has undergone an extensive upgrade and officially debuted with a unique new look.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 16 March 2023 – Eddid Financial delightedly announced that its intelligent flagship trading App, Eddid ONE, was systematically upgraded and now debuts with a unique new look. Today, the Group hosted the “New Eddid ONE Release and Group Development Strategy Sharing Session” at The Murray Hotel in Central, inviting industry peers and media fellows to witness the official launch of the new version of Eddid ONE and share the Group’s future development strategy. The conference also kicked off a series of promotional activities for the Group, including marketing campaigns for Eddid ONE domestically and internationally, as well as industry exchange gatherings., introduced the new Eddid ONE, which not only features its extensively optimized trading interface and functions, but also adopts upscale encryption technology, significantly improving its security level and granting investors a more premium, efficient, and secure investment experience.Also,, presented the Group’s fintech solutions in detail. In addition to the intelligent trading App for investors, the Group has also developed an array of proprietary front and back-end systems to serve different financial institutions, such as Account Opening System (AOS), Customer Data Management Systems (CDMS), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and Order Management System (OMS), etc. These systems can be upgraded timely in response to customer feedback and market trends to meet the evolving demands of various clients.Hashtag: #EddidFinancial

About Eddid Financial

Members of Eddid Financial hold various types of licenses or memberships in major financial markets such as Hong Kong and the United States, including: Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) type 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 and 9 regulated activities (“RA”) licenses, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the National Futures Association (NFA) approved membership qualifications, Hong Kong money lender license, Trust or Company Service Provider License in Hong Kong, etc.



Eddid Financial is driven by financial technology and is committed to developing diversified business, ranging from retail to institutional business, including but not limited to FinTech, Internet Finance, Wealth Management, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Virtual Assets, committed to providing comprehensive one-stop financial services and products to customers with safe, reliable, high-quality and convenient trading and investment services.



