The First Master of Chiropractic Programme in Hong Kong is Now Available
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 17 March 2023 – McTimoney College of Chiropractic in the United Kingdom is offering a four-year Master of Chiropractic programme in Hong Kong (Registration No. 253263). The programme is designed to meet the needs of the Hong Kong community for chiropractic care and to serve the wider population of Hong Kong. This course is the first chiropractic course in Hong Kong and the Greater China region.