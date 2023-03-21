BRiN™ SeaDifferently – a sleek, sustainable reusable toothbrush made from recycled ocean plastic.
BRiN™ SeaDifferently – Earth-friendly and award-winning reusable toothbrush, developed by French industrial designer François Hurtaud and Hong Kong marketing veteran Karis Lim.
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 21 March 2023 – Hong Kong-based lifestyle brand, BRiN™, has unveiled its first product: SeaDifferently, a sleek, eco-friendly toothbrush holistically designed to reduce waste and support sustainability across the entire use cycle.
