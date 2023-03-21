Infineon and Delta Electronics to collaborate on electromobility; Memorandum of Understanding extends long-term partnership from industrial to automotive applications
MUNICH, GERMANY AND TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 21 March 2023 – Infineon Technologies AG (FSE: IFX / OTCQX: IFNNY), global leader in automotive semiconductors, and Delta Electronics, Inc., the world-leading power and energy management company based in Taiwan, are expanding their long-term cooperation from industrial to automotive applications.
MORE FROM THIS SECTION
on Twitter, 'LIKE' us on Facebook