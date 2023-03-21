Kenanga Investment Bank Wins Seven Awards at the Bursa Excellence Awards 2022

Champion – Overall Equities Participating Organisation

Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad ("Kenanga Group" or "The Group") is proud to announce that it has once again been recognised for its exceptional achievements in the equity broking and listed derivatives space at the recent prestigious Bursa Excellence Awards 2022. The Group received multiple accolades including:

Best Overall Equities Participating Organisation (Champion)

Best Retail Equities Participating Organisation (Champion)

Best Online Retail Participating Organisation (Champion)

Best Remisier, Margaret Heng (Champion)

Best Remisier, Chew Yee Seng (2 nd Runner Up)

Runner Up) Best Institutional Derivatives Trading Participant (Champion)

Best Overall Derivatives Trading Participant (1st Runner Up)

Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar, Chairman of Bursa Malaysia Berhad (left) and Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia Berhad (right) present the Best Overall Equities Participating Organisation award to Lee Kok Khee, Executive Director and Head of Group Equity Broking Business of Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad (middle).





For the third year in a row, Kenanga Group was named ‘Champion’ in the Best Overall Equities Participating Organisation category, building on its previous wins in 2022 and 2021. This outstanding achievement reflects the Group’s consistent track record of delivering exceptional services and solutions to its clients, cementing its position as a leading player in the industry.



From left to right: Khairul Azim Bin Hashim, Manager, Dealing Global Markets, Listed Derivatives, Kenanga Futures Sdn Bhd; Fion Goh Eng Tieng, Vice President, E-Channel Marketing, Electronic Trading & Market Development, Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad (KIBB); Jason Liew Chee Wei, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Electronic Trading & Market Development, KIBB; Chan Tuck Kiong, Head, Dealing and Institutional Business, KIBB; Azila Abdul Aziz, Chief Executive Officer / Executive Director & Head of Listed Derivatives, Kenanga Futures Sdn Bhd; Lee Kok Khee, Executive Director and Head of Group Equity Broking Business, KIBB; Esther Low Siew Cheng, Head of Electronic Trading & Market Development, and Head, Group Transformation, Group Digital, Technology & Transformation, KIBB; Tan Heng Meng, Head, Retail Business, KIBB; Edwin Lee Kuang Chin, Head, Sales & Broking, Listed Derivatives, Kenanga Futures Sdn Bhd; Foo See Wan, Vice President, Employee Communications & Corporate Responsibility, Group Marketing, Communications & Sustainability, KIBB; Chew Yee Seng, Remisier, KIBB.

“We are honoured to receive this recognition. It is a testament to the unwavering hard work and dedication of our teams who have pursued excellence and provided exceptional service to our clients, even amidst challenging market conditions,” said Datuk Chay Wai Leong, Group Managing Director of Kenanga Group.



The Bursa Excellence Awards 2022 brought together and celebrated the achievements of the industry’s top-performing brokers and market intermediaries in 24 categories with 54 awards being presented. Themed “Recognising Excellence, Celebrating Success”, the event was graced by Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar, Chairman of Bursa Malaysia Berhad, and Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift, Chief Executive Officer of Bursa Malaysia Berhad.



About Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad (197301002193 (15678-H))

Established for more than 45 years, Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad (the Group) is a financial group in Malaysia with extensive experience in equity broking, investment banking, treasury, Islamic banking, listed derivatives, investment management, wealth management, structured lending and trade financing with strong foundations in regulatory compliance and risk management.



An innovative and established home-grown brand, the Group’s digital ambition includes building a robust digital ecosystem that meets the needs of its clients and businesses. Some of its game-changing products includes Malaysia’s fully online digital stockbroking platform Rakuten Trade and a fully A.I. robo-advisor, Kenanga Digital Investing. The Group also launched Malaysia’s first securities broking e-wallet, Kenanga Money, paved the way in AI-led Quan and algorithmic trading, kick-started a revolutionary supply chain financing solution for SMEs and made inroads into the digital assets space through its investment in Tokenize Technology (M) Sdn.Bhd.



The Group has garnered a host of awards and accolades reflecting its strong market position. It was awarded under the categories of Highest Returns to Shareholder Over Three Years, Best Overall Equities Participating Organisation by Bursa Malaysia, Best Overall Derivatives Trading Participant, Best Structured Warrant Issuer, Best Retail Equities Participating Organisation, Best Institutional Equities Participating Organisation Investment Bank; along with Best Trading Participant and Best Institutional Equities Participating Organisation and for Equity and Financial Derivatives for 18 consecutive years. The Group was also accorded the title of Best Institutional Derivatives Trading category by Bursa Malaysia.



The Group continues to be a regular and repeat recipient of distinguished industry accolades, such as the Lipper, Fundsupermart and Morningstar awards. Rakuten Trade, Malaysia’s first fully digital securities broker in 2017 via a joint venture with Japanese fintech giant Rakuten Securities Inc was also named Malaysia’s fintech company of the year in 2018 by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC). For its continued efforts towards community outreach and employee volunteerism, the Group was awarded the coveted Company of the Year award for environmental and sustainability at Sustainability & CSR Malaysia Awards 2021. The Group is also a Participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principle-based approach to responsible business.



Today, Kenanga Investment Bank Berhad is an award-winning leading independent investment bank in the country with a continuous commitment towards driving collaboration, innovation, digitalisation and sustainability in the marketplace.



