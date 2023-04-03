Sgcarmart Introduces New Financing Initiative for Used Cars
A new fully-digital ‘Smart Loan’ service for used car buyers
SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 3 April 2023 – Sgcarmart, Singapore’s #1 car platform for buying & selling cars, officially introduced it’s new revolutionary car financing service, Sgcarmart Smart Loan today. This new fully-digital service seeks to boost used car sales in Singapore by offering car buyers below-market interest rates and a fast online approval process that can be done via MyInfo.
