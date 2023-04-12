CIRC: The innovation and development of technology-led enterprises achieved the best business performance in history
HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 12 April 2023 – CHINA ISOTOPE & RADIATION CORPORATION (“CIRC”) (01763.HK) held its 2022 Annual Results Investor and Analysts Presentation in Hong Kong on 11 April, attracting a number of well-known investment institutions. CIRC attaches great importance to this opportunity to on-site communicate with investors and analysts. Mr. Wang Suohui, Chairman and Secretary of the Party Committee; Mr. Xu Hongchao, Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Party secretary; Mr. Du Jin, Executive Director and Chief Engineer; and Mr. Gui Youquan, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Compliance Officer and Joint Company Secretary, attended this presentation. Shareholder representative Mr. Hu Song and Independent Director Mr. Poon Chiu kwok were also invited to attend the conference.