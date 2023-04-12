RM 58.6 million secured from SME Trade Mission to Taiwan

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 12 April 2023 – The SME Trade Mission to Taiwan led by Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia (SAMENTA) secured a total of RM 58.6 million in potential business over a 3-day period.The trade mission was also among the largest-ever, with over 200 SMEs participating. Delegates consisted of Malaysian SME owners from various industries, including those from Professional & Business Services, Construction and Property, and Transportation & Logistics.During the trade mission, delegates had the opportunity to visit the Taipei Smart City Expo, followed by a business matching session facilitated by SAMENTA and MATRADE Taipei. A high-powered trade and investment seminar followed, which was officiated by the Acting President of Malaysia Friendship and Trade Centre, Syaja Abdullah, Datuk William Ng, Chairman of SAMENTA and Victor M. H. Lee, Deputy Director General of the Department of Investment Services, Ministry of Economic Affairs of Taiwan.The delegates also met with local government officials and associations to learn about the business guidelines in Taiwan. The visit provided valuable insights into the business environment in Taiwan and helped delegates better understand the local market.“We are delighted with the outcome of the SAMENTA SME Trade Mission to Taiwan. It has provided valuable business opportunities for our SMEs and helped to promote Malaysia as a business-friendly destination. We look forward to organizing similar trade missions in the future to further enhance business ties between Malaysia and other countries at the B2B level”, Datuk William Ng said.The trade mission was supported by various government agencies and industry associations such as MATRADE, MFTC, MAYCHAM, MDEC, SIDEC from Malaysia and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and InvesTaiwan from Taiwan.The next SAMENTA SME Trade Mission will be to Indonesia in July 2023.Hashtag: #SAMENTA

About SAMENTA

Established in 1986, SAMENTA is Malaysia’s oldest and largest association of SMEs, with over 3,000 members across the country. A multi-racial, multi-sector association, SAMENTA has been at the forefront of championing a SME-friendly business environment and connecting SMEs to regional and global opportunities.

